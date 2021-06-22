Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600–0.510 EPS.

NYSE ESTC traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.18 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.86.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

