Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 15,600 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $858,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,434,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,743. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.69. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of -37.84.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,274,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

