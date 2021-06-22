Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $110.44 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $110.44 million and approximately $413,184.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum's total supply is 17,874,679,562 coins. Electroneum's official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum's official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

