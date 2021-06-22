Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,845,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $222.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.66.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

