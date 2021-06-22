Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) VP Sells $64,350.00 in Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 853,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ELYS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,556. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 5.12. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELYS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

