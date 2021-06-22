Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Emergent beat Q1 estimates for earnings while missing the same for revenues. Meanwhile, Emergent’s main product, the BioThrax vaccine, is seeing a slowdown in sales of late as the transition to AV7909 is eating into its sales. Moreover, Emergent recently got an unfavorable patent ruling in a lawsuit on Narcan, which can open doors to generic competition. Recent production halt at its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility was also a major setback. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company has several collaboration agreements with multiple COVID-19 vaccine makers. If a vaccine is successfully developed, it can reap huge profits for Emergent. The company’s acquisitions of PaxVax and Adapt Pharma expanded its presence in the public health threats market.”

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

EBS stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.22. 3,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.01. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emergent BioSolutions (EBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.