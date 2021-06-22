Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after buying an additional 2,501,742 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after buying an additional 1,194,218 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

