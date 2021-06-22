Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at CIBC

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.83.

ENB stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 144.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

