Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELEZY shares. Grupo Santander raised Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ELEZY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. 176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62. Endesa has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

