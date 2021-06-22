Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €9.00 ($10.59) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.89 ($11.63).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

