Energi Hits Market Cap of $66.62 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Energi has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00004632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $66.62 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00187651 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00032346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,213,713 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

