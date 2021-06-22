Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,896. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

