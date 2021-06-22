Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 420,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.46% of Energy Recovery worth $67,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERII. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.26. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,383,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $207,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 940,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,686,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock worth $20,025,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

