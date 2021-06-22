Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 44,460.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 248,893 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,930,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERF opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.