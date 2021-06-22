Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after buying an additional 112,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $39,404,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $758,605. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

