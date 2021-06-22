Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 2,248 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $288.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $170.30 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.