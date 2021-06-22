Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.83.

NYSE:RMD opened at $239.52 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.09.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

