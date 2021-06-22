Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,044 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of TreeHouse Foods worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

THS opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

