Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,284 Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T2 Biosystems were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.25. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. On average, analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

