Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.50. 51,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $451.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after buying an additional 54,436 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 223,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Bancshares (EQBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.