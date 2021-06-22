Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has decreased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a payout ratio of 111.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of ELS opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

