Ergoteles LLC Decreases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,266 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after buying an additional 131,529 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 773,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.