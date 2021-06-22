Ergoteles LLC Invests $249,000 in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,368 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ManTech International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 95.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,026,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ManTech International by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

MANT stock opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

