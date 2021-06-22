Ergoteles LLC Invests $293,000 in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BKU opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKU. Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point lifted their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

