Ergoteles LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after buying an additional 485,525 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 24,702 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPH stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $961.27 million, a P/E ratio of 403.60 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $158,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $499,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,050.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,476. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMPH. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.