Ergoteles LLC Takes $323,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

