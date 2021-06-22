Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 280,954 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of KW stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

