Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

ESS opened at $308.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $316.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

