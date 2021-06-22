Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $328,817.37 and $30,482.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,942.37 or 0.05856321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00117025 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,351,652 coins and its circulating supply is 183,322,239 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

