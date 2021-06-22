Ethereum Yield Price Reaches $3.09 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $309,241.35 and $106.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00009149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $217.47 or 0.00643397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038920 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

