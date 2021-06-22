Etherparty (FUEL) Trading Down 37.1% Over Last Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $643,516.85 and approximately $98,344.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.69 or 0.00641338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,342.84 or 0.07165724 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

