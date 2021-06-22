Everest Hits 1-Day Volume of $870,212.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Everest has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar. Everest has a market cap of $24.46 million and approximately $870,212.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00112034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00154717 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,797.48 or 0.99585182 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

