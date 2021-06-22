Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho upped their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.