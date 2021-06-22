Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 126 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $236.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.90. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.