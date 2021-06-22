Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes $494,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

