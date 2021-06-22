Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Benchmark lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $264.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.39. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

