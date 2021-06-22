Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Decreased by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,337. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

