EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.70. 141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,784. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.