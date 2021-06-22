EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. EVO Payments posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. EVO Payments’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

EVOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,462,055.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $50,287.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,617 over the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EVO Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -178.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

