Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,611.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after acquiring an additional 41,279 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,761,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 683.5% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 120,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 9,299.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.22.

