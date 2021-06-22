Evoke Wealth LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.12 per share, with a total value of $101,059.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,390.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,524 shares of company stock worth $8,529,472 over the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73.

