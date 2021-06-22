Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.27. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 38,605 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolving Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 million, a P/E ratio of -110.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Evolving Systems by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 223,079 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 443.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

