Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $1,330,800.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,377,600.00.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 1,394,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,372. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,369,000 after acquiring an additional 722,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exelixis by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $60,911,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

