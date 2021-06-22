extraDNA (XDNA) Price Reaches $0.0005

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. extraDNA has a total market cap of $511,761.93 and approximately $306,785.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,133.86 or 0.99022999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00028472 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00308341 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.39 or 0.00734604 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.18 or 0.00367250 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003501 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.