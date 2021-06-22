Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. The firm recently announced another significant oil discovery at the Longtail-3 well, offshore Guyana. The new find added to the prior estimate of gross recoverable resource of 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent in the Stabroek block. Notably, ExxonMobil discovered 230 feet of net oil pay at Longtail-3, which comprises high-quality hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs. The firm also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs. Also, as compared to 2019, this firm projects annual structural expense savings of $6 billion by 2023, aiding the bottom line. ExxonMobil also has a strong balance sheet.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $63.26. 442,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,148,178. The stock has a market cap of $267.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

