Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $145,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,227,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,348 shares of company stock valued at $25,537,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $506.32 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $547.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

