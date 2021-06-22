Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to post sales of $10.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.49 million and the highest is $11.23 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $10.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $49.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $54.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $52.55 million, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $56.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FPI shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,044. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

