Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 4,764 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,969 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $21,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Illumina by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,188. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina stock opened at $461.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

