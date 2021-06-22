Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.54% of Leslie’s worth $24,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 125,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $66,926,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $141,619,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Leslie’s by 46.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 107,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $3,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $12,752,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,531,303 shares in the company, valued at $41,054,233.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111.

LESL opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 62.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.80. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

