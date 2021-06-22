Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 132.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,412 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $223.11 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.42 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.